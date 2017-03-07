A&M Starts Off 5 Game Homestand with Win Against UT Rio Grande Valley

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

COLLEGE STATION – A nine run bottom of the sixth inning doomed the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball team as they fell 16-7 to No. 11 Texas A&M University on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.



UTRGV (10-3) trailed 7-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Texas A&M (10-3) scored nine runs on seven hits to extend their lead to 16-6. UTRGV added a run in the top of the seventh before Texas A&M's Tristen Bayless closed out the game.



UTRGV starter Eddie Delgado (1-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits over four and two-third innings pitched. That made a winner of Cason Sherrod (1-0) who pitched an inning and a third without allowing a run and it was Bayless earning the save after pitching the final three innings.



Senior Jose Garcia paced the UTRGV offense after going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Freshman Tyler Torres walked in all three of his plate appearances while scoring twice.



UTRGV got out to the quick lead in the top of the first inning. Garcia started the game with a leadoff walk and then he moved to second on a single by junior Austin Siener. After junior Ivan Estrella flied out to right, Garcia advanced to third but a throwing error allowed him to score giving UTRGV the 1-0.



Texas A&M answered right away in the bottom of the first as they sent 10 to the plate against Degaldo. A leadoff single and a fielding error put a couple of runners aboard for Braden Shewmake who delivered the RBI single to tie the game.



Later in the inning, Blake Kopetsky drove in a run after hitting into a fielder's choice that allowed Logan Foster to score giving Texas A&M the lead. After a walk to Hunter Coleman loaded the bases, Cam Blake hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 4-1.



UTRGV took advantage of some more arrant throws from the Aggies in the top of the second. Torres started the inning with a walk and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A throwing error then allowed Torres to come around to score making it 4-2 Texas A&M.



Garcia then came to the plate with one on and two outs and delivered a two-run home run, his third of the season, tying the game at four.



Texas A&M opened the bottom of the second with a leadoff triple by Foster and then one out later, Joel Davis grounded out to drive in Foster giving them the 5-4 lead.



UTRGV took advantage of walks in the top of the fourth. Garcia hit a one-out double before Siener and Estrella followed with a walks to load the bases for freshman Anibal Leal, who drove in Garcia with an RBI groundout to tie the game at five.



In the top of the fifth, freshman Tyler Torres walked to start the inning and then moved to second on a single to left by Victor Garcia Jr. After a sacrifice bunt by freshman Conrad McMahon, junior Cris Castillo hit a sacrifice fly allowing Torres to score giving UTRGV the 6-5 lead.



Texas A&M plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitches to take the 7-6 lead before their big inning in the bottom of the sixth.



UTRGV and Texas A&M will wrap up their series on Wednesday at Blue Bell Park with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

© 2017 KAGS-TV