KAGS
Close

A&M Swim Sweeps All 16 Events in Win Over SMU

Aggie swimmers defended that number 7 national ranking quite well.

KAGS 10:59 PM. CST January 20, 2017

The 7th ranked Aggie swim team did not lose a single event against the Mustangs of SMU.

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories