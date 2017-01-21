KAGS
A&M Women's Swim and Diving team jumps to 7-1

Aggies host LSU in swim meet

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 11:07 PM. CST January 21, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeated LSU on Saturday 183 to 103, improving their record to 7-1.

