A&M's Hans Hoping for the Best as Harvey Hits Hometown

Texas A&M volleyball star Hollann Hans hails from Corpus Christi, and has one eye on Hurricane Harvey as it hits her hometown.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:53 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

Texas A&M volleyball star Hollann Hans hails from Corpus Christi, which was hit by Hurricane Harvey late Friday. Hans' family was able to evacuate safely, but their home is still in the path of the category four hurricane. 

