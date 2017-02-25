KAGS
Angelina defeats Blinn in Brenham

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 10:45 PM. CST February 25, 2017

BRENHAM, Texas - Blinn men's basketball team hosted Angelina on Saturday. The Bucaneers would lose at home 79-65.

