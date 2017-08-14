AP Preseason High School Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school poll:
Class 6A
School Total Points
1. Allen (8) 211
2. Katy (5) 201
3. DeSoto (3) 170
4. Converse Judson (5) 169
5. Cibolo Steele (1) 160
6. Lake Travis (2) 136
7. Austin Westlake (1) 119
8. Cedar Hill 83
9. The Woodlands 63
10. Galena Park North Shore 22
Others receiving votes: 11, Spring Westfield 8. 12, Klein Collins 7. 12, Coppell 7. 14, Southlake Carroll 4. 14, Pearland 4. 16, Tyler 3. 17, Beaumont West Brook 2. 17, Mansfield 2. 17, Katy Cinco Ranch 2. 20, Denton Guyer 1. 20, San Benito 1.
Class 5A
School Total Point
1. Manvel (8) 223
2. Aledo (14) 218
3. Dallas Highland Park (1) 162
4. Temple 152
5. Cedar Park (1) 140
6. Denton Ryan 99
(tie)CC Calallen 99
8. Fort Bend Marshall (1) 96
9. College Station 60
10. Lancaster 52
Others receiving votes: 11, Richmond Foster 23. 12, Mansfield Legacy 12. 13, Angleton 8. 14, Mesquite Poteet 7. 15, Port Neches-Groves 5. 15, Colleyville Heritage 5. 17, Port Arthur Memorial 4. 18, Dripping Springs 3. 19, A&M Consolidated 2. 19, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2. 21, Texarkana Texas 1. 21, N. Richland Hills 1. 21, Lubbock Coronado 1.
Class 4A
School Total Point
1. Carthage (18) 235
2. Gilmer (4) 197
3. West Orange-Stark (2) 178
4. Argyle (1) 162
5. Waco La Vega 148
6. Cuero 104
7. Celina 88
8. Kennedale 77
9. Abilene Wylie 58
10. China Spring 41
Others receiving votes: 11, Midlothian Heritage 36. 12, Giddings 15. 13, Van 12. 14, Kilgore 7. 15, Sweetwater 6. 15, Wimberley 6. 17, Monahans 2. 18, Sinton 1. 18, El Campo 1. 18, Henderson 1.
Class 3A
School Total Point
1. Cameron Yoe (12) 223
2. Brock (3) 184
3. Gunter (4) 156
4. Hallettsville (2) 136
5. Lexington (2) 113
6. Yoakum (1) 108
7. Newton (1) 102
8. East Bernard 89
9. Wall 69
10. Malakoff 62
Others receiving votes: 11, Canadian 57. 12, Teague 15. 13, Rockdale 14. 14, Mineola 11. 14, Arp 11. 16, Jefferson 7. 17, Sonora 6. 18, New London West Rusk 4. 19, Franklin 2. 19, Big Sandy Harmony 2. 19, Woodville 2. 22, Crockett 1. 22, Pottsboro 1.
Class 2A
School Total Point
1. Refugio (11) 213
2. Tenaha (9) 211
3. Mart (3) 194
4. Bremond (2) 174
5. Crawford 152
6. Mason 105
7. Muenster 70
8. Albany 62
9. Abernathy 49
10. Wellington 38
Others receiving votes: 11, Iraan 31. 12, Burton 20. 13, Shiner 18. 14, De Leon 15. 15, Centerville 9. 16, Groveton 4. 16, San Augustine 4. 18, Munday 2. 18, Evadale 2. 20, Falls City 1. 20, Alto 1.
