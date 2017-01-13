Back on the Road, Aggies Face MSU in Starkville

COLLEGE STATION – After breaking into the SEC win column during in its last outing, the Aggie men’s basketball team looks to continue its winning ways on the road Saturday as Texas A&M faces Mississippi State at noon inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The contest will be nationally televised on CBS with Andrew Catalon calling the play-by-play and Clark Kellogg providing color commentary. Additionally, radio coverage will be provided on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

Texas A&M (9-6; 1-3 SEC) is coming off its biggest margin of victory this season, a 92-62 win over LSU on Wednesday night inside Reed Arena. The Aggies used a balanced scoring attack as they overwhelmed the Tigers by placing five players in double-figure scoring while having three more players contribute at least eight points.

The Aggies shot 56.7 percent from the field against LSU to mark their ninth game of the season in which they’ve posted a field goal percentage greater than that 50 percent. Overall, A&M ranks second in the SEC with a season shooting percentage of 47.8 percent while holding opponents to just 39.4 percent shooting from the field, a figure that ranks third in the conference.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, comes into the weekend showdown with an 11-4 mark on the year and a 2-1 ledger in SEC games after carding road wins at Arkansas and LSU following a home loss to Alabama to open league play.

SETTING THE SCENE

• Texas A&M guns for its first road victory on the season Saturday in Starkville as they face Mississippi State after sweeping a pair of regular season meetings from the Bulldogs last season.

• The Aggies are on a four-game winning streak in the series with Mississippi State ... However, the series has been highly competitive with A&M's last three victories coming by an average of just two points.

TRENDS & SUPERLATIVES

• In just his third career start on Wednesday vs. LSU, sophomore guard Chris Collins set career highs in points (12), assists (8), rebounds (4) and 3-point field goals (2) … Collins' eight assists were the second most by an Aggie this season, trailing only DJ Hogg's nine against A&M-Corpus Christi (12/5/16).

• Junior Tonny Trocha-Morelos pitched in 14 points, six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes of court time vs. LSU ... The trio of blocks set a career-high for the Cartagena, Columbia, native.

• Freshman Robert Williams has collected a swat in all 15 games this season to post the longest streak by an Aggie since Bryan Davis had a 17-game block streak from Nov. 29, 2009 to Feb. 3, 2010.

AGGIES AMONG THE SEC & NATIONAL LEADERS (Through 1/11 games)

• The Aggies rank 10th nationally in blocked shots per game with an average of 6.1 per contest.

• On the offensive end, A&M has been efficient, ranking second in the SEC by shooting 47.8 percent from the field as a team as well as second in the SEC in assists with an average of 17.5 per contest ... The Aggies are second in the league with a 1.3 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Defensively, A&M ranks in a tie for second in field goal percentage defense by allowing opponents to shoot just 39.4 from the field.

• In the SEC rebounding column, A&M checks in at second in rebounding margin at +6.1 while leading the entire league in offensive rebound percentage at 39.4 percent ... The Aggies are 22nd nationally in offensive rebounds per game (13.67).

• Nationally, the Aggies rank 23rd in fewest fouls this season (248).

• Rookie Robert Williams continues to stand out as one of the SEC's brightest freshman, ranking second in the league (17th nationally) with 39 blocked shots for an average of 2.6 per game.

• Sophomore Tyler Davis leads the SEC and ranks 18th nationally, in field goal percentage, shooting 61.1 percent from the field ... He also ranks sixth in the SEC in total rebounding at 7.0 per contest while checking at second on the offensive glass at 3.3 offensive rebounds per outing.

• Second-year guard Admon Gilder appears throughout the lists of SEC statistical leaders, ranking sixth in steals per game (1.9), minutes played (31.5) and assists per game (4.2).

• Sophomore DJ Hogg continues to rank among the SEC's top sharpshooters, checking in at fourth in the league shooting 41.6 percent from long range while making 2.5 3-point baskets per contest, third in the SEC.



NOTING MISSISSIPPI STATE

• The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back road wins at Arkansas and LSU and hold a 2-1 record in conference play with a 11-4 record overall ... In their first conference home game, they fell to Alabama 58-68.

• Preseason All-SEC first team selection Quinndary Weatherspoon leads the Mississippi State offense by averaging 18.2 point per contest ... The sophomore guard hit 6-of-7 shots from long range in the Bulldogs' last outing against Arkansas ... On the season, Weatherspoon is shooting 46.0 percent from 3-point range.

• Senior I.J. Ready, one of the just two upperclassman on the roster, is second in the SEC in assists per game at 5.1 ... The Rixey, Ark., native leads the Bulldogs in minutes, assists and steals.

• Also among the Mississippi State standouts, sophomore Arik Holman is coming off a double-double and has registered over 30 blocks and 100 rebounds ... Mississippi State is second in the SEC in 3-pt field goal percentage with the help of newcomer Lamar Peters who has hit 30 3-pointers on the season.

• Veteran head coach Ben Howland is in his second season at the helm in Starkville ... Howland’s Bulldogs went 14-17 with a 7-11 conference record in the previous season.

• The Bulldogs were picked to finish in 10th in a preseason poll of media that cover the SEC.

SERIES HISTORY VS MISSISSIPPI STATE (A&M LEADS 6-3)

• Saturday will be the 10th all-time meeting between the Aggies & Bulldogs on the hardwood and the seventh as SEC competitors ... It will also mark A&M’s fourth visit to Starkville.

• Last season, Texas A&M earned a pair of hard-fought wins over the Bulldogs to extend its winning streak in the series to four games.

• The series have been extremely competitive recently with the average margin of victory in the last three meetings between the schools only two points.

• Aggie head coach Billy Kennedy is 5-7 against the Bulldogs, while MSU's Ben Howland is 2-2 against A&M with both wins coming while Howland was the head coach at UCLA (2004-13).

UP NEXT AFTER THE MSU GAME

Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena to host old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas on Tuesday during the first of two scheduled meetings with the Razorbacks this season ... The game is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network.

