Bat of Tiffany Thompson Propels Sam Houston Softball to Game One Win Over SFA

HUNTSVILLE- Sam Houston’s Tayler Atkinson and SFA’s Callee Guffey were twirling dueling shutouts until Thompson gave the Bearkats the only run they would need with her third home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth.

The Kats had managed just two hits before Thompson’s blast, which gave Atkinson her seventh win of the year after the senior scattered five hits over 6.0 frames with three strikeouts. Lindsey McCleod followed the homer with a scoreless seventh for her third save of the year.

SFA’s Guffey, the Southland’s leader in ERA entering the weekend, was saddled with the loss for the Ladyjacks, dropping her to 5-7 on the year after throwing 6.0 innings of her own with a walk and two strikeouts.

