Close Bearkat Duo of Vaughn and White Achieve Career Milestone In Same Match Jordyn Vaughn and Brooke White both achieved 1,000 kills on the same day, in the same match. KAGS 11:29 PM. CDT October 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Senior outside hitters Jordyn Vaughn and Brooke White achieved the 1,000 career kill milestone in the same day. They're teammates, roommates and now permanent fixtures in the Sam Houston State volleyball record books. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories All five living former U.S. Presidents to attend… Oct. 4, 2017, 4:02 p.m. Victims identified in Castle Heights shooting Oct. 3, 2017, 11:37 p.m. Coping and recovering after traumatic events Oct. 4, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs