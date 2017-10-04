KAGS
Bearkat Duo of Vaughn and White Achieve Career Milestone In Same Match

Jordyn Vaughn and Brooke White both achieved 1,000 kills on the same day, in the same match.

October 04, 2017

Senior outside hitters Jordyn Vaughn and Brooke White achieved the 1,000 career kill milestone in the same day. They're teammates, roommates and now permanent fixtures in the Sam Houston State volleyball record books.

