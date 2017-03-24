Bearkat Softball Takes Both Games in Double Dip with Central Arkansas

HUNTSVILLE – The Sam Houston State Bearkats’ bats came alive and the pitching was just as good in sweeping a series-opening doubleheader from Central Arkansas on Friday at the Bearkat Softball Complex.

Megan Crosby drove in five runs in the first game and Tayler Atkinson was one out from a five-inning no-hitter as the Kats (14-15, 5-3 SLC) exploded for multiple runs in every inning against the Bears (11-22, 2-6 SLC), including a five-run second that opened it up early in what ended in a 13-0 final.

In Game 2, Hannah Marino delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the third and Lindsey McLeod made that hold up with a complete-game shutout. The sophomore hurler allowed just one hit in seven-inning effort, tying her career high with 11 strikeouts in a 4-0 victory.

