Bearkats Improve to 3-0 in SLC Play

Sam Houston State defeated New Orleans 3-1 on Thursday to improve to 3-0 in Southland Conference action.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:54 PM. CDT September 28, 2017

Sam Houston State battled back to defeat New Orleans 3-1 on Thursday to improve to 3-0 in Southland Conference volleyball action. 

