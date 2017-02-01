Bearkats Ink 18 On National Signing Day

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston State head football coach K.C. Keeler has announced the signing of 18 high school student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, in addition to four midyear transfers who will join the Bearkats for the upcoming 2017 season.

Included in the high school class are eight on the offensive side of the ball, nine on defense and one specialist. The Kats went heaviest in the secondary, inking four defensive backs, while also adding a pair of linebackers and three on the defensive line.

The Kats also signed a pair of quarterbacks, one running back, three receivers, a pair of offensive linemen and a kicker. The entirety of the prep class hails from Texas, as well as three of the four midyear transfers.

“It’s a phenomenal class and I believe it’s the most complete and talented class I’ve ever put together,” Keeler said on Wednesday. “Not just because of the star quality, which is tremendously impressive, but the quality of the young men. Their academic strength combined with the quality of players we got in this class is off the charts. To get what is projected as the top two FCS players in the country is impressive, and then six of top 11 in the conference is really hard to do. It took a lot of work from a lot of people.”

The class will join the roster already in place from the 2016 squad that saw the Bearkats hold the No. 1 ranking in the nation for the final six weeks of the season on their way to advancing to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Sam Houston is currently in the midst of its best run in program history, going 68-10 since 2011 and qualifying for the FCS playoffs in each of those seasons.

“The great thing about being at Sam Houston is the support you get here from professors, deans, athletic director and the president,” Keeler said. “It’s impressive when you have these people show up for recruiting functions and care about success of our program. Hats off to our staff for working on a short time crunch due to the playoffs, and our players who did a phenomenal job in hosting these guys. It was a real team effort and we couldn’t be more excited about the class coming in.”

Quan Ardoin • WR • 5-10 • 160 lbs • Baytown, Texas / Sterling HS

Ty Brock • QB • 6-4 • 190 lbs • College Station, Texas / College Station HS

Liam Bunnell • K/P • 6-1 • 190 lbs • Houston, Texas / Second Baptist HS

Kyran Jackson • RB • 5-8 • 177 lbs • Fort Worth, Texas / South Hills HS

Moses Johnson • DL • 6-5 • 260 lbs • Sugar Land, Texas / Fort Bend Austin HS

Caleb Jolivette • WR • 5-9 • 170 lbs • Manvel, Texas / Manvel HS

Drew Mahlen • LB • 6-0 • 205 lbs • Huntsville, Texas / Huntsville HS

Zyon McCollum • DB • 6-2 • 177 lbs • Galveston, Texas / Ball HS

Tristin McCollum • DB • 6-2 • 175 lbs • Galveston, Texas / Ball HS

Luke Melton • OL • 6-3 • 315 lbs • Celina, Texas / Celina HS

Tyon Merchant • DB • 6-1 • 180 lbs • College Station, Texas / A&M Consolidated HS

Azuka Mgbemena • DL • 6-2 • 250 lbs • Spring, Texas / Westfield HS

Osi Odume • DL • 6-2 • 238 lbs • Alief, Texas / Taylor HS

Markel Perry • LB • 6-1 • 200 lbs • Beaumont, Texas / Ozen HS

Eric Schmid • QB • 6-1 • 175 lbs • The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS

Tevyn Stevenson • WR • 5-11 • 193 lbs • Allen, Texas / Allen HS

Colby Thomas • OL • 6-2 • 270 lbs • Manvel, Texas / Manvel HS

Jaylen Thomas • DB • 5-9 • 165 lbs • Galena Park, Texas / North Shore HS

Midyear Additions

Ty Barrett • OL • 6-5 • 316 lbs • Dallas, Texas / Skyline HS / TCU

Sekou Clark • DL • 6-3 • 260 lbs • Denton, Texas / Ryan HS / Trinity Valley CC

Deoundrei Davis • LB • 6-3 • 215 lbs • Cypress, Texas / Cy Woods HS / Texas

Craig Williams Jr. • DB • 5-10 • 180 • New Orleans, La. / St. Augustine HS / Fresno City College

Quan Ardoin • WR • 5-10 • 160 lbs • Baytown, Texas (Sterling HS)

- 2016 District 21-6A all-district first team quarterback

- Baytown Sun Offensive Player of the Year

- Team captain

- Rushed for 1,400 yards and passed for 600 yards as a senior

Ty Brock • QB • 6-4 • 190 lbs • College Station, Texas (College Station HS)

- Missed majority of junior and senior season with injuries

- Threw for 402 yards and 7 TD in first two games of 2016 before season ended with broken leg

- Three-star recruit by Rivals.com

- Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com

- Rated as a three-star recruit by Scout.com and as the 11th quarterback in the state of Texas and 67th nationally

- Entered 2016 season ranked as No. 84 overall prospect in Texas by Scout.com prior to season-ending injury in Week 2 of season

- Entered 2016 season as No. 7 quarterback in Texas and No. 40 quarterback nationally prior to injury

- Two-time team captain

- FCS Excellence Award Winner

- Ranks in Top 10 percent of graduating class

- National Merit Scholar

- Three-time regional qualifier in high jump

- Ranked by HERO Sports as No. 2 overall FCS signee in 2017 class

Liam Bunnell • K/P • 6-1 • 190 lbs • Houston, Texas (Second Baptist HS)

- 5-star kicker/punter by Chris Sailer Kicking

- 2015 Vegas XXV Punt Finalist

- 2016 Vegas XXVII Punt Finalist

- 2016 FBU Austin Field Goal Champion

- 2016 Vegas XXVIII Punt Finalist

- 2016 TAPPS Division II all-state first team punter

- 2016 TAPPS Division II all-state first team kicker

- 2016 District 4 Division II first team all-district punter

- 2016 District 4 Division II first team all-district kicker

- 2015 TAPPS Division II all-state second team kicker

- 2015 District 4 Division II first team all-district kicker

- 2015 District 4 Division II second team all-district punter

Kyran Jackson • RB • 5-8 • 177 lbs • Fort Worth, Texas (South Hills HS)

- 2016 stats: 126 rush, 1,434 yards, 28 TD

- 2016 District 7-5A MVP

- 2016 Class 5A AP all-state second team

- Led South Hills to 2016 District 7-5A title and 10-0 regular season

- 2014 District Offensive Newcomer of the Year

- Played at Saginaw HS as a junior

- Rushed for 298 yards and 6 TD in district opener vs FW Trimble Tech

- Team captain

- DFW Super Team

Caleb Jolivette • WR • 5-9 • 170 lbs • Manvel, Texas (Manvel HS)

- 2016 stats: 57 rush, 551 yards, 6 TD, 8 receptions, 141 yards, 1 TD

- 2015 stats: 19 rush, 294 yards, 5 TD

- Helped lead MHS to 13-1 record and Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals

- Three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com

- Nike Camp Fastest Man

- Named Fastest Football Player in Texas by Scout.com after posting a 4.35 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional Camp

- Ranked No. 1 in Texas and No. 2 in the nation in indoor 60-meter dash

- USA Track & Field All-American

- Team captain

- Attended SHSU prospect camp where he ran 10.42 in 100-yard dash

Moses Johnson • DL • 6-5 • 260 lbs • Sugar Land, Texas (Fort Bend Austin HS)

- 2016 all-District 20-6A first team

- 2015 all-District 23-6A second team

- Academic all-district choice

- Team captain

Drew Mahlen • LB • 6-0 • 205 lbs • Huntsville, Texas (Huntsville HS)

- 2016 District 20-5A Defensive MVP

- Team captain

- Honor society

- Attended SHSU prospect camp where he ran 4.5 40-yard dash and 10.7 100-yard dash

Tristin McCollum • DB • 6-2 • 175 lbs • Galveston, Texas (Ball HS)

- Two-star recruit by 247Sports.com

- Ranked as No. 40 cornerback in Texas by Lone Star Prospects

- Team captain

- Attended SHSU prospect camp where he ran 3.9 shuttle run

Zyon McCollum • DB • 6-2 • 177 lbs • Galveston, Texas (Ball HS)

- 2016 District 23-5A all-district second team

- 2015 District 23-5A all-district second team

- Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com

- Ranked as No. 37 cornerback in Texas by Lone Star Prospects

- Unanimous all-county selection

- First team all-academic selection

- Team MVP

- Team captain

- Attended SHSU prospect camp where he ran 4.40 40-yard dash and a 4.03 in the shuttle run

Tyon Merchant • DB • 6-1 • 180 lbs • College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated HS)

- Three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com

- Three-star recruit according to Scout.com

- Ranked by Scout.com as No. 103 CB in nation and No. 13 CB in Texas

- 2016 stats: 2 INT, 1 INT TD

- 2015 stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 FR, 1 INT, 1 PR TD

- 2014 stats: 31 tackles, 4 sacks

- 2015 all-District 18-5A first team

- 2016 all-District 18-5A first team

Luke Melton • OL • 6-3 • 315 lbs • Celina, Texas (Celina HS)

- 2016 Class 4A AP all-state honorable mention

- 2016 UIL all-district 5-4A Division II Offensive Lineman MVP

- 2016 THSCA Academic All-State honorable mention

Azuka Mgbemena • DL • 6-2 • 250 lbs • Spring, Texas (Westfield HS)

- 2016 unanimous District 16-6A all-district first team

- 2016 District 16-6A academic all-district first team

- 15 TFL as a senior

- Team captain

Osi Odume • DL • 6-2 • 238 lbs • Alief, Texas (Taylor HS)

- 2016 Class 6A first team all-state selection

- All-Greater Houston second team

- Unanimous first team all-district choice

- 2016 stats: 83 tackles, 43 solo, 12 sacks, 18 TFL, 2 FF

Markel Perry • LB • 6-1 • 200 lbs • Beaumont, Texas (Ozen HS)

- Team captain

- Honor student

- 2016 District 22-5A first team selection

- 2015 District 22-5A second team selection

Eric Schmid • QB • 6-1 • 175 lbs • The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands HS)

- Led The Woodlands HS to 2016 Class 6A Division I state championship game

- Led Highlanders to 10-2 record and area round of Class 6A Division 1 playoffs as a junior

- Son of The Woodlands HS head coach Mark Schmid

- Threw for 3,629 yards, 46 TD and only 4 INT as a senior

- Also rushed for 1,074 yards and 15 TD

- Threw for 1,094 yards and 11 TD as junior

- Holds school records with 4,753 career passing yards and 57 TD

- 2016 District 12-6A MVP

- 2015 District 12-6A first team quarterback

- 2016 Montgomery County Courier Player of the Year

- 2016 Class 6A AP all-state honorable mention

- 2016 Houston Touchdown Club Player of the Year finalist

- Fox News Houston Area MVP

- Team captain

- Went 25-3 as starting quarterback for the Highlanders

- Attended SHSU prospect camp where he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash

Tevyn Stevenson • WR • 5-11 • 193 lbs • Allen, Texas (Allen HS)

- Helped lead AHS to 14-1 record and berth in Class 6A Division I state semifinals each of the last two seasons

- Helped lead AHS to 2014 Class 6A Division I state title

- Three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com

- 2016 stats: 24 rec, 290 yards, 3 TD; 56 rush yds, 3 rush TD

- 2015 stats: 17 rec, 418 yards, 4 TD

- 2014 stats: 41 rec, 708 yards, 7 TD

- Team captain

Colby Thomas • OL • 6-2 • 270 lbs • Manvel, Texas (Manvel HS)

- 2016 District 23-5A all-district first team

- 2015 District 23-5A all-district first team

- Helped lead MHS to 13-1 record and Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals

- 2016 regional qualifier in shot put and discus

- 2016 regional qualifier in power lifting

- Winner of 2016 Manvel Powerlifting “Strongest Man” award

- Qualified for 2017 regional and state powerlifting meet

- Attended SHSU prospect camp where he ran a 4.90 40-yard dash

- Team captain

Jaylen Thomas • DB • 5-9 • 165 lbs • Galena Park, Texas (North Shore HS)

- 2016 stats: 64 tackles, 5 INT, 6 blocked kicks

- 2016 unanimous District 21-6A all-district first team

- Helped North Shore HS to a 13-3 record and the 2015 Class 6A Division I state championship

- Helped lead North Shore to 12-2 record and berth in Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals

- Ranked No. 41 safety in Texas by Lone Star Prospects

- Two-year member of state-ranked 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams

2017 Bearkat Football Midyear Additions

Ty Barrett • OL • 6-5 • 316 lbs • Dallas, Texas • Skyline HS • TCU

Sekou Clark • DL • 6-3 • 260 lbs • Denton, Texas • Ryan HS • Trinity Valley CC

Deoundrei Davis • LB • 6-3 • 215 lbs • Cypress, Texas • Cy Woods HS • Texas

Craig Williams Jr. • DB • 5-10 • 180 lbs • New Orleans, La. • St. Augustine HS • Fresno City College

