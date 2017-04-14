KAGS
Bearkats Split Friday Doubleheader with A&M-Corpus Christi

Sam Houston State dropped game one 1-0, but rebounded for a 2-0 win over A&M Corpus Christi on Friday.

April 14, 2017

The Sam Houston State softball team dropped game one of a Friday doubleheader with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1-0, but rebounded to take game two 2-0. 

