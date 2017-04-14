Close Bearkats Split Friday Doubleheader with A&M-Corpus Christi Sam Houston State dropped game one 1-0, but rebounded for a 2-0 win over A&M Corpus Christi on Friday. KAGS 11:17 PM. CDT April 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Sam Houston State softball team dropped game one of a Friday doubleheader with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1-0, but rebounded to take game two 2-0. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories A&M students transform idea into versatile tool Apr 14, 2017, 11:19 p.m. Story on womans body that is buried under the city of Hearne Apr 14, 2017, 8:11 p.m. Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez found not guilty… Apr 14, 2017, 2:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs