Bearkats Suffer First Setback of 2017 at Central Arkansas

No. 3 Sam Houston State dropped its first game of the season on the road at No. 12 Central Arkansas 41-30 on Saturday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:31 PM. CDT September 30, 2017

No. 12 Central Arkansas upset third-ranked Sam Houston State 41-30 in Conway, Ark., on Saturday night. 

