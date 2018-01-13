Behind Huge Night from Harris, Sam Houston Wins 4th Straight Southland Conference Game

HUNTSVILLE- Sam Houston State led wire-to-wire and canned a dozen 3-point baskets, knocking off Houston Baptist in convincing fashion, 81-68, on Saturday evening at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

Sam Houston (10-8, 4-1 SLC) was red hot from downtown going 12-for-23 on the night, including a stretch of 15 straight points off the 3-ball to close out the first half. Sam Houston led by as much as 19 in the game.

The win is the fourth game in a row with Sam Houston surpassing the 80-point mark, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 2001.

Marcus Harris turned in a big game, reaching double figures for the fourth straight time out, leading the team with a career-high 27 points while adding three rebounds and a steal.

Christopher Galbreath Jr. notched his seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 rebounds in only 17 minutes of action. Albert Almanza and John Dewey III added nine points apiece with each hitting three from downtown.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels led the Huskies (4-14, 0-5 SLC) with 20 points off of 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point land. David Caraher was a rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and Braxton Bonds was two assists away from a double-double with 11 points.

