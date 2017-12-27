KAGS
Close

Ben Baby's Belk Bowl Preview

Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News joined Matt Trent to discuss Texas A&M vs Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:47 PM. CST December 27, 2017

Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News joined Matt Trent for a look at the Belk Bowl between Texas A&M and Wake Forest, two days before the Aggies wrap up their season in Charlotte, NC. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories