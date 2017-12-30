KAGS
Close

Best of the Brazos Valley 2017

A look back at some of the best sports moments in the Brazos Valley in 2017.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:48 PM. CST December 30, 2017

A five minute look back at some of the best sports moments in the Brazos Valley in 2017. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories