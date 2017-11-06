Blinn Basketball Moves to 2-0 on Young Season with Win Over the Houston Gladiators

BRENHAM – Blinn College men's basketball clinched its second win of the season against the Houston Gladiators, 86-73, on Monday night in the P.E. Building.

The Buccaneers are undefeated with a 2-0 record after Anthony Rice led the Blinn offense to victory with 20 points.

tyrus Grayson and Antione Lister both reached double-digit points as Grayson scored 19 and Lister recorded 17.

"In the preseason, everything we do is a learning experience, but overall I thought our guys played well," said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. "I have complete confidence in our players and they always play hard."

The Buccaneers led 17-12 early on until the Houston Gladiators rallied to take a 24-19 lead. Dante Williams and Grayson combined for the Buccaneers next eight points for Blinn to grab back a 27-24 lead that the Buccaneers would hold onto for the remainder of the game. Grayson led Blinn with 13 points in the first half for the Buccaneers to hold a 45-41 lead at the half.

"We didn't give up and we played hard every play," said Grayson.

In the second half, the Buccaneers extended their lead to 59-47 as back-to-back slam dunks by Babacar Cisse and DJ Johnson sparked Blinn's offense. Lister, who led Blinn with three shots from downtown, hit back-to-back three-pointers for Blinn to lead 80-63. Rice, who led Blinn with 12 free throw shots, scored the final four points in the Buccaneers 86-73 win.

