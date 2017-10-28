Blinn Drops Season Finale Against NE Oklahoma A&M
The Buccaneers concluded the regular season with a 6-2 overall record and a 5-2 conference record, and were named Southwest Junior College Football Conference co-champions, alongside Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Trinity Valley.
KAGS 10:52 PM. CDT October 28, 2017
