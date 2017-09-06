KAGS
Blinn Football Remains Focused Despite Schedule Madness Due to Hurricane Harvey

September 06, 2017

The Bucs' season opener against Texas A&T was cancelled due to the effects of Harvey. Even with two practices last week, Blinn was still able to down Cisco 42-30.

