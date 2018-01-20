Blinn Gets Huge Road Win Against San Jacinto

PASADENA — The Blinn College men’s basketball team never trailed in the game against San Jacinto College- Central in order to pick up a 72-66 conference victory on the road.

“Anytime you can get a win on the road, especially at San Jacinto, it is huge,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “Our guys played tough and hard, and I am really happy for them.”

Markques Houston led the way for the Buccaneers, accumulating 17 points. Antione Lister was next with 16 points, while Bradley George followed with 14 points and Tony Lewis with 10 points.

The Buccaneers led the entire first half until San Jacinto College- Central made a basket at the buzzer to even the score 25-25. Blinn was the first to score in the second half to take back the lead and hold on to it for the remainder of the game.

The win increases Blinn’s overall record to 12-6 and Region XIV record to 3-5.

Blinn will be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. to face Coastal Bend College in the Kruse Center. The women’s basketball team will take on Tyler Junior College at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the doubleheader. Both games will be Blinn College Alumni & Friends and Lettermen games.

