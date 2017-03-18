KAGS
Blinn Takes One Game of Double Header With San Jacinto

Blinn hosts double header against San Jacinto

KAGS 1:28 AM. CDT March 19, 2017

BRENHAM, Texas - The Blinn Buccaneers hosted a double header against San Jacinto College North.

Blinn would win the first game 8-3 however would fall to the Gators in the second with the score 19-12.

