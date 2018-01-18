Blinn Rolls to Victory Versus Lone Star-Tomball in Old Stomping Grounds

BRENHAM— The Blinn College men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-55 win over Lone Star College– Tomball Thursday night in the P.E. Building.

“We came out in the second half and played with a lot more intensity and got after them which created a lot more easy buckets for us to get the win,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach.

Antione Lister and Markques Houston reached double figures to lead Blinn’s offense as Lister walked off the court with 16 points and Houston with 12 points.

The Buccaneers jumped on Lone Star College– Tomball early to grab a 36-28 lead heading into the locker room. In the second half, Blinn held the lead for the remainder of the game and took off to outscore Lone Star College- Tomball 40-27 for the win.

Earlier in the season, Blinn defeated Lone Star College– Tomball, 103-66.

With the win, the Buccaneers overall record increases to 11-6 and their Region XIV record remains 2-5.

Blinn will resume conference play against San Jacinto College– Central on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. on the road.

