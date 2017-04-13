Blinn Softball Honors Rick Church for 800th Career Win By Preserving First Place in Region XIV

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

BRENHAM – Alyssa Hitt finally put an end to a marathon opening game as she delivered a walk-off single in the 13thinning to give Blinn a 2-1 victory over San Jacinto College-South in the opening game of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon at Hohlt Park.

San Jacinto did come back to beat Blinn 3-2 in the second game to force a split of the doubleheader. With the split, Blinn's overall record moves to 31-13 and the Region XIV record is now 15-3. Blinn still holds a one-game lead over San Jacinto (18-4 in Region XIV) in the South Zone Division.

