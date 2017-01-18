KAGS
Blinn Starts New Win Streak with Blowout Win Over Lone Star College

Kobe Wrice led the way with 24 points.

KAGS 11:00 PM. CST January 18, 2017

Kobe Wrice led the way with 24 points. The Bucs started the game on a 16-6 run and never looked back.

