Blinn Sweeps Coastal Bend to Finish Season Tied for First in Region XIV South

BRENHAM, Texas – Blinn College softball closed out the regular season in style as the Buccaneers swept visiting Coastal Bend College 8-0 and 3-1 Monday afternoon at Hohlt Park.

With the sweep, Blinn finishes the regular season with a 35-15 record and ties for first place in the Region XIV South standings with a 19-5 record. San Jacinto College-South will take the top seed by way of a tiebreaker.

"We finished at the top of the Region XIV South standings and now it is time to focus on how we are going to compete at regionals," said Rick Church, Blinn head coach. "We will have to play well for four consecutive days to win the regional tournament."

The Buccaneers will open the Region XIV tournament on Saturday, May 6 against the No. 3 seed in the East division at 10 a.m. in Lufkin.

