KAGS
Close

Blinn Upends #10 Navarro in Home Opener

Bucs took down the 10th best team in junior college football 27-12.

KAGS 12:48 AM. CDT September 10, 2017

Blinn moves to 2-0 on the year with 27-12 win over #10 Navarro.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories