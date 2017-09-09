Close Blinn Upends #10 Navarro in Home Opener Bucs took down the 10th best team in junior college football 27-12. KAGS 12:48 AM. CDT September 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Blinn moves to 2-0 on the year with 27-12 win over #10 Navarro. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Shooting at Williamson Park, one dead Sep. 8, 2017, 12:53 p.m. Series: 12 Hours with the National Guard at the Brazos Expo Sep. 9, 2017, 8:59 p.m. Hurricane Irma on target for a direct hit on Tampa,… Sep. 4, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs