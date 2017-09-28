KAGS
Close

Blinn Welcomes Tyler JC for Top 10 Showdown

No. 6 Blinn and No. 4 Tyler will do battle in Brenham on Saturday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:18 PM. CDT September 28, 2017

No. 6 Blinn College welcomes No. 4 Tyler Junior College to Brenham on Saturday for a monumental showdown between two top 10 programs on Saturday. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories