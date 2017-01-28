Close Blinn's Second Half Comeback Falls Short Against Lamar State With the loss, Blinn falls to 12-7 overall and 3-6 in Region XIV play. KAGS 11:21 PM. CST January 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With the loss, Blinn falls to 12-7 overall and 3-6 in Region XIV play. Markques Houston came on in the second half and scored 16 of his 19 total points to lead the Bucs. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former Bryan Quarterback Charged with Capital Murder Top Careers in America: TAMU offering degrees in top five Hiring of Lee Fedora as Consol Football Coach Made Final by CSISD Board of Trustees TAMU Gymnastics Mannequin Challenge AMCHS Crossing guard recovering from accident More Stories Former Bryan Quarterback B.J. Ross Charged With… Jan 28, 2017, 11:21 p.m. AMCHS crossing guard released from the hospital Jan 27, 2017, 6:33 p.m. Local firefighter undergoes third cancer treatment Jan 27, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
