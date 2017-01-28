KAGS
Blinn's Second Half Comeback Falls Short Against Lamar State

With the loss, Blinn falls to 12-7 overall and 3-6 in Region XIV play.

January 28, 2017

With the loss, Blinn falls to 12-7 overall and 3-6 in Region XIV play. Markques Houston came on in the second half and scored 16 of his 19 total points to lead the Bucs.

