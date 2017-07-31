Close Bombers Drop Third Straight Game to Generals The Victoria Generals defeated the Brazos Valley Bombers 5-0 on Monday night. Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:51 PM. CDT July 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Victoria Generals defeated the Brazos Valley Bombers 5-0 on Monday night, handing the Bombers their third consecutive loss. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories KAGS INVESTIGATION: Lei Sat in Brazos Jail for 115… Jul 31, 2017, 11:25 p.m. Body found in the Sam Houston National Forest Jul 31, 2017, 11:47 a.m. 3 suspects caught after burglary attempt Jul 31, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
