Bombers Edge Generals in Extra Innings Despite Hour Long Power Outage

Nutrabolt Stadium lost power for an hour but Bombers still held firm in a walk off win.

KAGS 11:01 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

Nutrabolt Stadium experienced a power outage for approximately an hour but the Bombers held on to down the Generals in extra innings 3-2.

