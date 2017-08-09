KAGS
Bombers Push Back Twins in TCL First Round

The Brazos Valley Bombers fought off a slow start to defeat the Texarkana Twins 6-1 in the first round of the TCL playoffs.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:57 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

The Brazos Valley Bombers fought off a slow start to defeat the Texarkana Twins 6-1 in the first round of the TCL playoffs. 

