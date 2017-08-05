Braden Shewmake Grateful for Time with Team USA

In June, Braden Shewmake wrapped up what was maybe the best freshman year by any Texas A&M baseball player ever. Shewmake led the Aggies in every main statistical category, including batting average, home runs and RBI on his way to being named the SEC and national freshman of the year. His work for the Aggies earned Shewmake quite the opportunity: a chance to try out for the USA collegiate national team this summer. Shewmake made the team, and the experience with some of the best young players in baseball was invaluable to his development.

