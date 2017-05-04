KAGS
Brazos Christian Fights Off Pesky Lutheran Squad for TAPPS 1st Round Win

Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead early but had to fight off a pesky Lutheran squad late.

KAGS 11:04 PM. CDT May 04, 2017

Eagles escape 5-4 despite jumping out to a 4-0 lead.

