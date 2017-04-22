KAGS
Brazos Valley Coaching Duo Reaches 800 Career Wins in Same Season

Texas A&M's Jo Evans and Blinn's Rick Church both recently won their 800th career games. Matt Trent sat down with both of them to discuss their accomplishments.

KAGS 10:35 PM. CDT April 22, 2017

Texas A&M's Jo Evans and Blinn's Rick Church both reached 800 career wins earlier this season.

