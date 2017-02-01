Brazos Valley College Athletics Signees

Multiple Brazos Valley athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the next level on Wednesday.
Sicory Smith (Cameron Yoe) - Blinn College
Jesse Valdez (Cameron Yoe) - Howard Payne
Coleman Robinson (Centerville) - Houston Baptist
Koy Howle (Centerville) - Hardin-Simmons
Thomas Box (Franklin) - Abilene Christian
Shelby McKnight (Iola) - North Central Texas College
Megan Haby (Iola) - Concordia University
Rhett Read (Leon) - Blinn College
Matthew Roach (Leon) - Midwestern State
Trent Navarro (Normangee) - Sul Ross State
