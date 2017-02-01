Brazos Valley College Athletics Signees

Multiple Brazos Valley athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the next level on Wednesday.

Sicory Smith (Cameron Yoe) - Blinn College

Jesse Valdez (Cameron Yoe) - Howard Payne

Coleman Robinson (Centerville) - Houston Baptist

Koy Howle (Centerville) - Hardin-Simmons

Thomas Box (Franklin) - Abilene Christian

Shelby McKnight (Iola) - North Central Texas College

Megan Haby (Iola) - Concordia University

Rhett Read (Leon) - Blinn College

Matthew Roach (Leon) - Midwestern State

Trent Navarro (Normangee) - Sul Ross State

