Brazos Valley High School Football Schedule Changes

A few week one high school football games in the Brazos Valley were canceled, rescheduled, or both because of Hurricane Harvey.

Canceled:

CE King at College Station

Brenham at Houston Westside

Caldwell at Teague

Diboll at Madisonville

Anderson-Shiro vs Beckville (in Lufkin)

Rescheduled:

Austin Westlake at College Station - Saturday, 2 pm

Teague at Madisonville - Friday, 7:30 pm

Bellville at Cameron Yoe - Saturday, 11 am

