Brazos Valley High School Football Schedule Changes

A few week one high school football games in the Brazos Valley were canceled, rescheduled, or both because of Hurricane Harvey.
Canceled:
CE King at College Station
Brenham at Houston Westside
Caldwell at Teague
Diboll at Madisonville
Anderson-Shiro vs Beckville (in Lufkin)
Rescheduled:
Austin Westlake at College Station - Saturday, 2 pm
Teague at Madisonville - Friday, 7:30 pm
Bellville at Cameron Yoe - Saturday, 11 am
