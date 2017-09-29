KAGS
Bremond Dominates Thorndale to Improve to 4-1

The Tigers defeated Thorndale 42-7 on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

No. 8 Bremond defeated Thorndale 42-7 on Friday night to improve to 4-1 on the season and get a second straight win after the Tigers' 49-game winning streak was snapped. 

