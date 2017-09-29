Close Bremond Dominates Thorndale to Improve to 4-1 The Tigers defeated Thorndale 42-7 on Friday. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT September 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST No. 8 Bremond defeated Thorndale 42-7 on Friday night to improve to 4-1 on the season and get a second straight win after the Tigers' 49-game winning streak was snapped. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Local restaurant dishes out Texas size servings Sep 28, 2017, 11:19 a.m. Parking pass joke with a serious traffic jam Sep 28, 2017, 3:48 p.m. Brazos County Health Department warns of potential… Sep 28, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs