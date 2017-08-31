KAGS
Close

Bremond Extends Winning Streak to 48 with Season-Opening Victory Over Whitewright

No. 4 Bremond defeated Whitewright 47-14 to open the 2017 season and extend its winning streak to 48 games.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:46 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

Beginning its fourth-straight state title defense, No. 4 Bremond rolled past Whitewright 47-14 on Thursday to extend its incredible winning streak to 48 games. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories