Bremond's Winning Streak Reaches 49 Games

Bremond defeated Iola 17-6 to extend its winning streak to 49 games.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:11 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

No. 3 Bremond struggled with Iola, but overcame a tough test from the Bulldogs to extend their winning streak to 49 games with a 17-6 victory. 

