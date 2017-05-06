KAGS
Brenham Baseball Moves On to Round Two

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:08 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

Brenham needed three games to defeat East View and advance to the Area playoffs. The Cubs lost game two 4-2, and won game 3 14-4 in six innings. 

