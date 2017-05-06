Close Brenham Baseball Moves On to Round Two The Brenham baseball team needed three games to defeat East View and move on to the Area playoffs. The Cubs lost game 2 4-2, but won game 3 14-4 in 6 innings. Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:08 PM. CDT May 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Brenham needed three games to defeat East View and advance to the Area playoffs. The Cubs lost game two 4-2, and won game 3 14-4 in six innings. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Two child sex offenders explain how they picked… Apr 27, 2017, 10:21 p.m. Following Her Mother's Legacy May. 5, 2017, 6:50 p.m. Hospital Chef specializing in comfort food May. 5, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
