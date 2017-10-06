KAGS
Close

Brenham Dominates Homecoming Behind Big Night from Treveon Johnson

Brenham defeated Waller 51-20 on Homecoming Night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:19 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Treveon Johnson scored two touchdowns as Brenham rolled past Waller 51-20 on Homecoming Night. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories