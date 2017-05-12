KAGS
Brenham Outlasts Whitehouse in Pitcher's Duel

No. 13 Brenham defeated Whitehouse 1-0 in the area playoffs to advance to the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

May 12, 2017

Brenham defeated Whitehouse 1-0 in the Area Playoffs to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals on Friday night, as Chandler Jozwiak pitched a second straight complete game shutout. 

