Brenham Pads District 20 Lead with Shutout of Willis

San Jac signee Chandler Jozwiak's three run bomb in the third started the Cubs offensive onslaught.

KAGS 10:55 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

Chandler Jozwiak had a three run bomb in the third as part of a five run inning.

