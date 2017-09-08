KAGS
Brenham Rolls Elgin in Season Opener

The Cubs defeated Elgin 48-7.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:08 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

Brenham won its season opener over Elgin 48-7 on Friday. 

