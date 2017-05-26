KAGS
Close

Brenham Takes Down Crosby in Regional Semifinals

No. 13 Brenham defeated Crosby 9-4 in game two of the Regional Semifinals to force a decisive game three.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:47 PM. CDT May 26, 2017

No. 13 Brenham defeated No. 25 Crosby 9-4 in game two of the Class 5A Regional Semifinals to force a decisive game three on Friday night, which the Cubs won 3-2 to advance to the Regional Finals. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories