Brenham Tops Leander Rouse in Game 1 of Regional Quarterfinals

No. 13 Brenham defeated Leander Rouse 3-0 as Dane Acker pitched a complete game shutout to give the Cubs a game 1 victory.

Colin Deaver, KAGS
11:09 PM. CDT May 18, 2017

Dane Acker pitched a complete game shutout and No. 13 Brenham defeated Leander Rouse 3-0 on Thursday to take a 1-0 series lead in the Class 5A Regional Semifinals. Games two and three (if necessary) are Friday in Rouse.
