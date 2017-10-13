KAGS
Brenham Wins Wild One Over Tomball Memorial

Brenham scored with 13 seconds left in the game to win a wild one over Tomball Memorial, 64-61.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:53 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

Brenham defeated Tomball Memorial 64-61 on Friday. 

