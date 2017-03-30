Brigham Hill's Masterful Performance Gives A&M Shutout Win Against LSU

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

BATON ROUGE – Brigham Hill didn’t allow a runner to reach second base in his 8.0 innings of work as the Texas A&M Aggies toppled the No. 8 LSU Tigers, 4-0, in the series opener Thursday at Alex Box Stadium

Hill (5-2) and Mitchell Kilkenny held LSUI to four hits in the shutout. Hill scattered three hits and two walks while grabbing the Tigers by the toe with seven strikeouts. The junior set a new career-high for innings pitched. Kilkenny worked the ninth, allowing a leadoff hit, but stranding the runner at third.

The Aggies (18-9, 2-5 SEC) broke the scoring seal in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Coll Stanley roped a single up the middle, the first SEC hit of his career. After Stanley moved to second on a pickoff attempt by the catcher that sailed down the rightfield line, Nick Choruby deposited a 1-0 offering the over the rightfield fence for his third home run of the season and the 2-0 lead.

After missing opportunities for insurance runs in multiple innings, the Maroon and White stacked on xxx more runs in the top of the ninth. Jorge Gutierrez reached on an error by the second baseman to start the inning. He was replaced at first base by pinch-runner Tommy Gillman. With the hit-and-run on, Austin Homan laced a single to the hole vacated by the second baseman covering the bag, putting runners on the corners. Homan moved to second on a wild pitch and Walker Pennington drew a six-pitch walk to fill the bags with Ags. After Choruby struck out swinging for the second out of the inning, Cole Bedford delivered a single through the left side of the infield, knocking in two for the 4-0 lead.

LSU starter Alex Lange (3-3) battled hard through 8.0 innings, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 12.

Bedford and Choruby each notched two RBI. Bedford, Shewmake, Davis and Kopetsky notched two hits apiece.

© 2017 KAGS-TV