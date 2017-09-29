KAGS
Bruceville-Eddy Puts It In Cruise Control to Beat Leon

Bruceville-Eddy defeated Leon 41-29 on Friday night.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:17 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

